Chhattisgarh govt drops 49 political cases, announces special investment incentive packages

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to drop 49 political cases ‘in the public interest’.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting held here under the chairmanship of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

“Based on the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee constituted for the purpose, the cabinet has approved withdrawal of 49 cases from the courts in public interest. These cases were purely related to political movements”, a government spokesman here said.

In another significant move, the cabinet has approved the determination of special investment incentive packages for steel downstream projects, ethanol units, and cement industries in the core sector.

The packages are expected to give a boost to the industrialisation of Chhattisgarh, the spokesman said.

Amid the recent exposure of misuse of the excise holograms of the state government by some unscrupulous liquor traders, the cabinet has decided to provide higher security features on excise adhesive labels (hologram) affixed to domestic or foreign liquor bottles by purchasing holograms from the India Security Press, Nasik, in Maharashtra.

In another significant decision, the cabinet has cleared the proposal to commence the procurement of paddy from farmers at the support price, in cash and linking, from November 14, this year.

An estimated 160 lakh tons of paddy will be procured in 2024-25.

The cabinet has also taken the decision to grant a one-time age relaxation of five years for candidates applying for the posts of ‘subedar’, sub-inspector, and platoon commander in the state police department in 2024.

The maximum age limit, including all relaxations, will not exceed 45 years.