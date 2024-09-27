Chhattisgarh: Ex-CM Baghel’s son interrogated over attack on college professor

Raipur: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya Baghel was on Thursday interrogated by the police in Bhilai, around 35 km from here, in connection with the recent attack on a college professor.

Junior Baghel was interrogated in the Old Bhilai police station for around four hours in connection with the July 19 incident in which a 57-year-old professor of a local government college was assaulted by a group of assailants, leaving him grievously injured, according to the police.

“He (Chaitanya) was summoned to the police station for interrogation in the case relating to the recent attack on the college professor in Bhilai to probe if he has any nexus with the accused in the incident”, Durg district superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Shukla said.

The Congress leader's son was let off after interrogation.

The police took the action on the basis of interrogation of some of the accused, arrested recently, he said.

Police also seized Junior Baghel’s mobile phone to find out ‘what type of connection he has with the accused, whether political or financial’, Mr Shukla said.

The seized mobile phone has been sent to the cyber lab for forensic tests.

Professor Sharma was waylaid and assaulted by assailants who came in two motorcycles on the fateful day when he was returning home after college hours on July 19 this year.

He was seriously injured and still recovering in the hospital.

According to Mr Shukla, five people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far while the remaining four have been absconding.

Prima facie, it shows the former chief minister’s son has connections with the key accused in the crime, the police officer said.

Police was still trying to find out what exactly triggered the assault on the professor, sources said.

Later, Junior Baghel said he had received the police summon on Wednesday night and visited the police station on Thursday for his interrogation.