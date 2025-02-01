Chhattisgarh: Eight Maoists gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district

Raipur: At least eight Maoists were on Saturday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Gangaloor in Bijapur district under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh. The Maoist death toll may increase as, according to a senior police officer, the search operation at the encounter site continued.

Two jawans sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

A joint search operation involving personnel of district reserve guards (DRG), special task force (STF) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was launched in the forest of Gangaloor based on the inputs on the presence of armed Naxals belonging to the West Bastar Division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), Bastar range inspector-general of police P. Sunderraj told this newspaper.

Security forces came under attack by the Maoists when they zeroed in on the Maoist camp in the forest at around 8.30 am, leading to a fierce encounter.

“Bodies of eight Maoists have so far been recovered along with a huge cache of automatic weapons such as Insas rifles and barrel grenade launchers (BGLs) and other weapons at the encounter site. The search operation continued till the last report came in… There may be more casualties among the Maoists,” Mr Sunderraj said.

The recovery of automatic weapons such as Insas rifles suggested that there may be senior Maoist leaders in the rank of commander among the slain Naxals, police sources said.

“Details are awaited as the security forces were still inside the forest,” police sources said.

The forested area of Gangaloor is considered a Maoist stronghold where Naxals’ battalion number one has been active.

With the killing of eight Maoists, the number of Naxals slain in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in the current year so far has increased to 48.

On January 20-23, 16 Maoists, including the top Naxal leader Chalpathi, a central committee member who carried a bounty of Rs.1 crore, were killed in a reserve forest under Gariaband district in east Chhattisgarh.

In the last year, as many as 273 Naxals have been killed so far in separate encounters in the state. Of them, at least six were top-level Maoist leaders, including — Chalpathi, Niti alias Nirmala, Rupesh, Dasru, Randhir and Jaganna.

Niti, Rupesh, Dasru, Randhir and Jaganna were the members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKZSC) carrying a bounty of Rs.25 lakhs each.