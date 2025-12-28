Chhattisgarh Does Away With ‘Guard of Honour’ Practice

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to do away with the colonial-era practice of Guard of Honour to ministers and police officers during their official tours to the districts.

State home department issued an order abolishing the system, officials said on Sunday.

The move comes after Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds home portfolio, ordered a review of the age-old colonial-era practice to free police personnel from the ceremonial duties and deploy them for law and order, and public service.

However, the Guard of Honour system will apply to national and state events such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Police Martyr’s Day, police passing out parades, and for constitutional authorities and distinguished guests as per protocol, the order said.