Chhattisgarh : Cops identify 29 of 31 Maoists killed in October 4 encounter

“We have received credible information that three more Maoists were gunned down in the October four encounter in the forest of Nanduri- Thool Thuli in Abujhmad area. A search operation has been launched to recover the bodies”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said on Wednesday.

Bodies of 31 Naxals along with a huge cache of automatic and sophisticated weapons have so far been recovered at the encounter site.

Twenty nine out of 31 slain Naxals have so far been identified.

The deceased Maoists included a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), an influential formation of Maoists, the commander of company number six of Naxals, three divisional committee members, 14 people’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) members, and six area committee members.

The DKSZC member, killed in the encounter, carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, while the slain company commander carried a reward of Rs ten lakh.

“Total 29 Naxals, killed in the October four Abujhmad encounter, have so far been identified. They collectively carried bounties of Rs 2.15 crore”, Mr Sunderraj said.







