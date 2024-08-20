Chhattisgarh: Congress To Stage Statewide Protests Over Party MLA’s Arrest

�Raipur: Congress on Monday declared to stage demonstrations across Chhattisgarh on August 21 in protest against the arrest of party MLA Devendra Yadav in connection with the June 10 incident of arson and violence in Baloda Bazar in the state.



Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij said that the party would stage protest meetings across the state on Wednesday to highlight the ‘vindictive’ action by the state BJP government against the party MLA.

“The Congress MLA was arrested 67 days after the incident. He had no role in the violence since he was not present at the spot when it broke out”, he said.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that no BJP leader or worker, interrogated in the incident, has so far been arrested.

“The Congress leaders are selectively targeted. The police should not function under government pressure”, he said.

Massive protests by the Satnami community belonging to scheduled caste over vandalism of a structure in the premises of their place of worship in Baloda Bazar had turned ugly on June 10 leading to the destruction of the 'collectorate' building, arson and extensive damage to the public property.

As many as 179 people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence.

The state government has instituted a judicial commission headed by former Chhattisgarh high court judge C B Bajpai, to probe the matter. The commission is expected to submit its report within three months.

The Congress MLA, who is one of the accused in the incident, had been summoned thrice for interrogation, but failed to appear. He rather made a plea to the police to visit him at his residence for questioning.

He was arrested from his residence in Bhilai, around 40 km from Raipur, on Saturday evening.

State home minister Vijay Sharma has defended the police action, saying that the Congress MLA did not cooperate in the investigation.