Chhattisgarh : Congress spreads falsehoods to misguide people, says Nadda

Addressing a gathering of students at ‘Nalanda Parishar’, a government library in Raipur, Mr Nadda said that some political parties are known for spreading falsehoods and lies to misguide people, particularly the youth.

People very much know which political party is spreading falsehoods for its narrow gains; Mr Nadda said referring to Congress.

The BJP leader said that Congress had hardly done anything during its decades of rule at the Centre and indulged only in spreading lies and falsehoods to misguide the people.

The BJP- led NDA government at the Centre has many milestones to its credit such as abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, he said.

Mr Nadda exhorted professionals to join politics to push new ideas in Indian politics.

The BJP leader was on a day’s tour to Chhattisgarh on Thursday to boost the membership drive by the party in the state.

Later, Mr Nadda addressed the party MLAs, state party functionaries and district level party leaders on the occasion of the closure of the first phase of membership campaign on Thursday in Chhattisgarh.

He reviewed the membership drive being undertaken by the party in Chhattisgarh and revised the target to make new members of the party to 60 lakh.

Earlier, the membership target for Chhattisgarh was fixed at 50 lakh.

Interestingly, Mr Nadda met select leaders here to take stock of the situation in the state and review the functioning of the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

Chief minister Mr Sai, former chief minister and assembly speaker Dr Raman Singh, state party president Kiran Singhdeo and some leaders of the party attended the meeting.







