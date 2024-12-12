Chhattisgarh: CM Sai Marks One Year in Office

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishu Deo Sai who completes one year in the office on Friday has called the tenure as ‘year of trust’ while declaring that he has fulfilled all the promises made to the people.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Mr Sai said that he has restored people’s faith in government by providing good governance and fulfilling all the promises made to the people by the ruling BJP before the 2023 Assembly polls.

There was an atmosphere of distrust in public as democracy had faced serious threat during the former Congress government in Chhattisgarh, he said.

“But our government has restored the faith of people in the government by providing good governance and fulfilling all the promises made to the people. Our government has worked to establish democracy and protect the Constitution”, he said.

He said that his government was determined to achieve the target set by Union home minister Amit Shah to end Naxalism in the state by March 2026.

His government has put all its efforts towards this resulting in major success in the counterinsurgency operations conducted in Bastar in the state in the last one year.

He said that a total 217 Naxals have been killed in separate encounters in Bastar in the last one year while around 1,700 Maoist either laid down arms or were arrested during the period.

Mr Sai said that he has fulfilled another major promise made by BJP before the last Assembly elections by releasing monthly incentives of Rs 1,000 each to women beneficiaries under the ‘Mahatari Bandhan Yojana’ regularly.

The state government has so far released Rs 6,530 crore to around 70 lakh women beneficiaries under the scheme.

He said that people had lost their faith in the government during the previous Congress regime in the state as it had failed to fulfil promises made to the people by the grand old party.