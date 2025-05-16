Chhattisgarh CM Reviews Security Situation In Bastar Post- Karregutta Op

Raipur: Four days after the 21-day-long counterinsurgency operation in the Karregutta Hill range on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border ended, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday visited a CRPF camp, set up in the area recently, to take stock of the security situation and boost morale of the jawans.

Mr. Sai interacted with the jawans at the CRPF camp at Galgam who were part of the just concluded anti-Naxal operation in Karregutta Hill range, billed as the largest and most extensive counterinsurgency operation, and lauded their achievement.

The security camp was opened a few days before the Karegutta anti-Naxal operation, sources said.

“When we go on search operations, many times we face various kinds of wild animals and other kinds of problems (not related to insurgency)”, CRPF jawan Chirag Singh who was part of the Karregutta anti-Naxal operation told the chief minister while sharing his experience, according to a spokesman of the state government.

The Karregutta anti-Naxal operation had led to the killing of 31 Maoists and recovery of a huge cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition and destruction weapon making factories of rebels.

Mr. Sai lauded the jawans for braving hostile climate and difficult terrains in the area to launch the operation against the Naxals and said, “Brave soldiers like you are our greatest strength. The determination with which you carry out operation even in the scorching 44-degree heat is an inspiration for the entire state”.

Addressing the jawans at the camp, the chief minister further said, “I assure you that through your courage and our collective resolve, we will make Chhattisgarh free from Naxalism by March 2026, as declared by Union home minister Amit Shah”.

He said the fight ahead against Maoism will not be waged by weapons and courage alone, but also through education, employment, and inclusive development.

He described the Karregutta anti-Naxal operation as “more than a military success.”

Mr. Sai later visited several remote villages in Bijapur district to resolve issues faced by the local tribal inhabitants as part of his ongoing ‘Sushasan Tyohar’ (good governance festival), a flagship initiative aimed at taking governance at the grassroots and closely tracking the implementation of public welfare schemes.