Chhattisgarh CM Reviews Security in Maoist-Hit Bastar Ahead of Shah’s Visit

Raipur: Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai reviewed the security situation in the Leftwing extremism-affected Bastar in Chhattisgarh at a high-level official meeting here late on Wednesday evening ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’ three-day visit to the state, scheduled to commence on August 23.

Mr Sai reviewed the counterinsurgency strategy adopted by the security forces in the conflict zone of Bastar while laying emphasis on strengthening the intelligence network and increasing security camps in the Maoist strongholds, a senior police officer told this newspaper on Thursday, requesting not to be quoted.

Senior police officers dealing with the issue had made a presentation at the meeting of the security situation in Bastar and counterinsurgency measures undertaken by security forces to counter Maoist influence in the area, sources said.

The chief minister was told at the meeting that security forces have of late launched major offensives against Maoists in Bastar dealing severe blows to the ultras.

As many as 146 Maoists were killed in the last eight months in Bastar.

Besides, 32 security camps have been opened in remote Bastar, once considered a safe haven for the Maoists.

Sources said that security forces planned to intensify anti-Naxal operations in Bastar after the monsoon.

Movements in forests in Bastar get restricted due to flash floods in rivers, rivulets and wild streams in the area, triggered by monsoon rains forcing security forces and Naxals to go for an undeclared ceasefire.

The counterinsurgency strategy is primarily based on a twin plan of carrying out developmental works and police action, sources said.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Mr Shah is scheduled to arrive here at around ten pm on Friday.

He was scheduled to meet senior BJP leaders in the night.

Mr Shah is scheduled to chair the inter-state coordination meeting, scheduled to be attended by chief secretaries and director generals of police of nine Naxa-hit states.

He is scheduled to hold a separate review meeting on Leftwing extremism in Bastar in Chhattisgarh later in the day, sources said.