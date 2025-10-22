Chhattisgarh CM Reaffirms Commitment to End Naxalism in State by March 2026

Raipur: Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to end Naxalims in Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026, the deadline set by Union home minister Amit Shah for the ‘mission’.

Paying homage to the martyrs at the state-level Police Commemorate Day Parade, organized at the fourth battalion premises of Chhattisgarh Armed Force, Mana, Raipur, Mr. Sai said that Chhattisgarh’s security forces have displayed unmatched bravery in the fight against Naxalism, which has paved the way for rapid development in the previously affected regions.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Shah, the campaign to eradicate Naxalism has gained strong momentum, and the state government is committed to achieving complete elimination of Maoism by March 2026.

He paid tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting against Naxals, and said that “Their sacrifice will always inspire us to uphold duty, discipline, and devotion”.

Chhattisgarh governor Ramen Deka and deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma also attended the occasion.

Meanwhile, a sight of an elderly tribal woman quietly praying at the photograph of son, martyred in a Naxal attack, with folded hands moved those present on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day Parade, organized at Amar Vatika, Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

She was among the members of the families of the martyred jawans, who have laid down their lives while fighting the Naxals in Bastar, felicitated on the occasion.

Seventy-year-old Champi Kashyap moved towards the photograph section at the Amar Vatika screening the pictures of the martyrs and stopped after finding her martyred son’s photograph and then started praying to the photograph with folded hands, a senior police officer recounted the scene.

Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj read out the names of 191 brave martyrs from state police and Central Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the service of the nation between September one, 2024 and August 31, 2025 and offered heartfelt tributes to them, on the occasion.