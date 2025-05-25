Chhattisgarh CM Presents Vision for Bastar Development At NITI Aayog Meeting

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday presented the vision for the development of Leftwing insurgency-hit Bastar in the state at the tenth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at Delhi.

Highlighting Bastar’s remarkable transformation, he noted that the region, once synonymous with Naxal violence, is now emerging as a national model of development, employment generation, and self-reliance.

He said Bastar is now emerging as a region full of opportunities and shared that skill development Centres have been established in Bastar and 32 surrounding blocks, where local youths are receiving training in fields such as computer literacy, healthcare, food processing, and technical trades.

“Today, children who once gathered firewood in the forests are learning to operate machines and use laptops.”, he remarked.

He further highlighted the surge in investments flowing into the region and added that ‘Bastar is now poised to become a hub of Make-in-India’.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free by March 2026, he noted that comprehensive rehabilitation, skill training, and self-employment programmes are being rolled out for the surrendered Naxals.

In Bastar, tribal communities are now gaining access to markets, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities, with local products driving new avenues for livelihood, he said.

Bastar’s Dhudmaras village has earned international recognition, being named one of the “Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations, he said.

Mr. Sai presented a visionary plan to transform Chhattisgarh into a Rs 75 lakh crore economy by 2047 at the meeting.

This ambitious goal is to be achieved through the 3T model: Technology, Transparency, and Transformation, he added.

According to him, this plan aims to increase the per capita income by ten times, besides doubling the state’s GSDP in the next five years.

As part of this long-term development agenda, the government has prepared a comprehensive strategy named the ‘Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document’, which outlines integrated plans for economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability.

He said the state has prioritized 13 key sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, IT, tourism, and skill development.

Ten focused missions have been launched for effective implementation in these areas, he added.