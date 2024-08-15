Chhattisgarh CM Announces New Security Camps to Tackle Maoism

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said that his government was working on the strategy to end Maoist menace by opening more security camps in the Naxal-infested region.

Addressing the state level Independence Day parade here, Mr Sai said that his government was working on war footing to open new security camps in the remote areas of Bastar to bring an end to the Leftwing extremism in the region.

Mr Sai said that 32 new security camps were opened in the Maoist-infested areas in Bastar in the last eight months and 29 more such facilities would be established in the coming days.

He said that security forces were courageously countering the challenges posed by the Leftwing extremists in Bastar and added that 146 Maoists were killed in Bastar in the last eight months.

The state government has constituted the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in the line of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for effective and speedy investigation and prosecution action in the Naxal-related incidents.

Mr Sai said that his government has launched a new scheme ‘Niyad Nellanar’ (your good village) to combat Maoism in the state.

Under the scheme, the state government has been making efforts to ensure benefits of 53 schemes and 28 community facilities of 17 departments reach the villages located within five kilometres of the radius of these security camps though these facilities only.

In an indirect dig at the previous Congress government in the state, Mr Sai said that the Bhupesh Baghel regime had lost the trust of the people by not fulfilling the promises made to the people by Congress.

“The biggest crisis in democracy is the crisis of trust. The system functions only when the people have trust in their representatives. After coming to power in Chhattisgarh, our biggest challenge was to restore this trust and our government has restored the trust by fulfilling most of the (poll) promises”, he said.

He also hit out at the previous Bhupesh Baghel government for the alleged corruption in the recruitments by the public service commission during the period.

The irregularities in the recruitment process not only deprive promising youth of employment opportunities, but also adversely affect the quality of civil services, he said.

Mr Sai said that his government has entrusted the CBI to probe the PSC scam that happened during the previous Bhupesh Baghel government.