Chhattisgarh Celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas with Cultural Fest

Raipur: The two-day state level programme showcasing rich cultural heritage of various tribes of the country kicked off here on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of adivasi freedom fighter Birsa Munda, falling on Friday.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the two-day grand event here.

Artists from northeastern states and across the country are set to showcase their rich cultural heritage at the grand two-day event being organized to observe the “Janjatiya Gaurav Divas” on Friday as a mark of respect to revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, scheduled to be observed across the country on Friday, virtually from Jamui in Jharkhand.

“The Janjatiya Gaurav Divas will be observed in all the districts in the state on Friday”, Mr Sai said here.

Artists from five northeastern states- Meghalaya, Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim- have already arrived here to give their performances during the period.

These northeastern artists are scheduled to celebrate the diverse colours of their culture by presenting folk dances such as Wangla-Rungla, Ret-Kinong, Geh PadamA Na-Nyi E, and Solkia.

A senior state government officer said 21 tribal dance troupes from 20 states are scheduled to perform on the occasion.