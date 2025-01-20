Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Procurement of Paddy at Rs 3,100 per Quintal

�Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Sunday approved the proposal to procure paddy from the farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

The Centre will procure paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,300 quintal and the state government would give an additional amount of Rs 800 per quintal to the farmers for purchase of the paddy.

The ruling BJP had pledged to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from the farmers before the November 2023 Assembly elections.

Around 27 lakh farmers in the state will be benefitted by the move.

The state cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, also decided to hand over the preparation of ready-to-eat food to the women self-help groups.

In the first phase, the work of preparing ready-to-eat food will be given to the women self-help groups in five districts.

The cabinet has also decided to provide electricity tariff concession to the mini steel plants in the state to combat slowdown in the sector.

“The cabinet took an important decision and decided to give a maximum discount of one rupee per unit in power tariff to the steel industry under special relief package”, a state government spokesman said.