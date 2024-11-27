Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves board exams for class 5 and 8

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet has decided to reintroduce board exams for Class five and Class eight in the state.

The move aims to improve the education standard of students in the government-run schools in the state, sources said on Wednesday.

The state cabinet, presided over by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai here late on Tuesday evening, “authorised School Education Department to Centralize examinations for Class 5 and Class 8 across the state”, a spokesman of the state government said.

The state government had done away with the board exams for Class five and Class eight in 2010-11.

It has been decided to reintroduce the board exams for Class five and Class eight to improve the education standard of the school students, sources said.

The cabinet also endorsed withdrawal of 54 cases ‘related purely to political movements’, as recommended by the Cabinet sub-committee, from the courts in the public interest’, the spokesman said.

In a move to ensure the availability of advanced seeds to farmers in Chhattisgarh at reasonable price, the cabinet approved the proposal to procure seeds directly from the Central nodal seed agencies, empaneled by the Union government.

The state cabinet has decided to amend the rules of the Chhattisgarh State Seed and Agriculture Development Corporation for the purpose.