Chhattisgarh: Bastar village recognized as global tourism hub by UN body

Dhudmaras is among 20 villages chosen from 60 countries worldwide for the prestigious programme by the UN body, highlighting its potential for sustainable tourism development, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said here on Sunday.

The village is renowned for its natural beauty, tribal culture, and biodiversity, attracting visitors with its unique blend of traditional lifestyle, local cuisine, and scenic landscapes.

As part of the UNWTO’s upgradation programme, Dhudmaras will receive support to enhance tourism infrastructure, promote its cultural heritage, and improve the quality of life of the villagers, according to the spokesman.

Dhudmaras was given the best tourism village award by the Union government on the World Tourism Day on September 27, 2024.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the tourism and forest departments, Bastar district administration and officials of Kanger Valley National Park for the global recognition received by the village in the tourism sector.

Nestled in dense forests with the Kanger river flowing through it, Dhudmarasa offers an idyllic setting for eco-tourism.

Local residents are offering homestays and accommodation facilities, while the village youths serve as guides for tourists, showcasing the natural beauty of the area.

To Boost tourism, the Chhattisgarh government is improving roads and transport facilities in the area, alongside promoting local handicrafts in the global markets.

Empowered by tourism and forest departments through training and capacity building, youths of 40 families of local Dhurwa tribe are conducting kayaking, bamboo rafting and trekking activities.



