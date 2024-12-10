Chhattisgarh: Agniveer Aspirant with Sickle Cell Dies After Fitness Test

Raipur: An applicant for the army agniveer enrollment died after completing a 1.6 km run, a part of physical fitness test, in Raigad in Chhattisgarh, a government spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The process for the army agniveer enrollment was going on in the Boiridar stadium in district headquarters of Raigad on December nine when one of the aspirants for the job, Manoj Kumar Sahu (20), suddenly collapsed on the ground after completing the 1.6 km run, the spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said.

The medical team present in the stadium examined him. He was finding it difficult to breathe and his oxygen level in the blood was falling down very fast.

He was conscious but disoriented. The medical team gave him first aid and then rushed him to the district hospital in an ambulance.

Later, he was referred to the Raigad medical college and hospital where he was treated by the specialist doctors.

However, he passed away on the night of December nine, the spokesman said.

The doctors found that he was a sickle cell patient. His family members have also confirmed that he was sickle cell patient.

His body was handed over to his family members after a postmortem on Tuesday. The body was taken to his village of Kharpa under Abhanpur block in Raipur district for last rites.

The district officials accompanied the family members carrying the body to his village.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has released an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next kin of the deceased, the spokesman said.



