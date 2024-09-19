Chhattisgarh: Accused in deputy sarpanch’s murder dies in judicial custody, cop suspended

Raipur: One of the accused in the murder of a local deputy sarpanch died in a jail in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, leading to the constitution of a judicial probe into it.



The deceased, identified as Prashant Sahu, was rushed from the district jail, where he was lodged, in Kawardha in the state to a local hospital on Wednesday.

He was however declared dead by the doctors in the hospital, police said on Thursday.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday said that Kabirdham district additional superintendent of police Vikash Kumar, a trainee IPS officer, was suspended in connection with the incident.

Sahu was among 69 people who were arrested for setting ablaze the house of the deputy sarpanch Raghunath Sahu in the village of Loharidih under Rengakhar police station in the district on Sunday, leading to his death.

The incident was in retaliation to the killing of one Kachru Sahu who was found hanging from a tree in the neighbouring village of Bijatola in Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh the same day, according to the police.

Sahu was taken to the local hospital for a health check up after his arrest when he complained of some health complications, police said.

He was again taken to the hospital on Tuesday and discharged after treatment, police said.

He however died the next day, police said.

The deceased deputy sarpanch was a member of BJP, sources said.