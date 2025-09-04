Chhattisgarh: 20 Naxals, 11 Of Them Carrying Cumulative Bounty Of Rs 33 Lakh, Surrender

Raipur: Twenty Maoists, eleven of whom carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 33 lakh, on Wednesday surrendered in Sukma under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Two of them, Sharmila alias Uika Bhime, and Tati Kosi alias Pramila, were hardcore Maoists and carried a bounty of Rs eight lakh each, according Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan.



While Sharmila was a member of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion number one of Maoists, Tati was a member of west Bastar division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).



Muchaki Hidma, another Naxal who surrendered, was an area committee member and carried a reward of Rs five lakh.

Four other rebels carried a bounty of Rs four lakh each while many others had a bounty of Rs one lakh each on their heads.

The surrender of 20 Maoists in Sukma came a week after 30 Naxals laid down arms in Bijapur under south Bastar.

As many as 66 Maoists had surrendered across five districts in Bastar in July this year.

Total 1,686 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the past 18 months.