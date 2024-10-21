Chhattisgarh: 2-year-old girl raped and thrown in bush, stepfather held

Raipur: A two-year-old girl child was allegedly raped and thrown in a bush in a Chhattisgarh town, police said on Sunday.

The victim’s stepfather was on Sunday arrested in connection with the heinous crime and produced before the local court which remanded him to judicial custody, the police said.

The incident took place in Janjgir under Janjgir-Champa district late on Saturday evening, police said.

According to the police, the victim was playing outside her house at around seven pm on Saturday when her stepfather took her for an outing.

The family members of the victim started looking for her when she did not return home. Later, some locals found her in a bush and bleeding in her private parts, police said. The family members rushed her to the nearby hospital after informing the police about the incident.

Police soon took some suspects under detention for interrogation. Later, her stepfather was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.