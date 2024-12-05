Chennai Smashers Gear Up for Strong Comeback After Early Setbacks

Mumbai: The Chennai Smashers made an exciting start to the Tennis Premier League Season 6. However, the team faced a setback in their third match, suffering a narrow defeat in a hard-fought contest against Rajasthan Rangers. Despite the setback, Chennai Smashers showed great determination and strength, with standout performances from Conny Perrin, Hugo Gaston, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli.

Match Results:

● Women’s Singles: Conny Perrin vs Cristina Dinu (14 - 11)

● Men’s Singles: Hugo Gaston vs Arthur Fery (9 - 16)

● Mixed Doubles: Conny Perrin & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Cristina Dinu & Rohan Bopanna (11 - 14)

● Men’s Doubles: Hugo Gaston & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Arthur Fery & Rohan Bopanna (15 - 10)

While the back-to-back losses are disappointing, the team remains optimistic. With their talent and team spirit, Chennai Smashers are determined to bounce back stronger in the upcoming fixtures. Next up, the Smashers will face the Yash Mumbai Eagles on December 6 at 5:30 PM in what promises to be an El Clasico of the Tennis Premier League. Fans can catch all the live action on Sports 18 and JioCinema.




