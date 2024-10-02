Check your shoes before putting them on: A life-saving lesson from a snakebite survivor

Panda's roommates, alarmed by his frantic screams, rushed to the scene and quickly acted by trapping the cobra inside a plastic bag using the same shoe. Immediately after the incident, locals contacted Subhendu Mallik, general secretary of Snake Helpline, who sent a volunteer to rescue the snake. The one-foot-long monocled cobra was safely removed, but Panda’s ordeal had only just begun.

He was rushed to Capital Hospital, where he was given an initial dose of 10 vials of Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) to counteract the potentially lethal effects of the bite. Thanks to quick action and expert medical care, Panda’s life was saved.

This incident is far from an isolated one. According to Subhendu Mallik, snakebite incidents involving people trying to wear shoes are not uncommon. However, Panda’s case stands out because it’s the first known instance where someone was bitten on the hand while merely picking up their shoe.

For many of us, slipping on shoes is a routine task we perform without a second thought. But Panda’s close encounter serves as a sobering reminder that even the most mundane actions can carry hidden dangers. In Odisha, and other regions where snakes are common, it’s crucial to adopt simple yet effective habits to stay safe.

“People should now be very cautious when it comes to checking for any snake or scorpion that may be hiding in their shoes,” Mallik advises. “The safest way to pick up a shoe is by holding it from the toe side, not by inserting your fingers into the heel,” he suggested.

This small adjustment in behavior could be life-saving. Snakes, especially during the monsoon season or in areas with dense vegetation, often seek out warm, dark spaces like shoes, bags, or closets for shelter. It’s important to remember that such situations can happen to anyone, regardless of how clean or safe you think your home might be, adds Mallick.