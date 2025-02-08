Change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan to be in new format

New Delhi:�The change of guard ceremony will now be held in a new format with increased seating capacity, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.In the new format, people can witness a dynamic visual and musical performance with the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The ceremony will comprise display of formal military drills by the troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard and the troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, along with the Ceremonial Military Brass Band, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The change of guard ceremony will take place in a new format with increased seating capacity from February 22, it said. President Droupadi Murmu will witness the inaugural show on February 16, the statement added. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army, which carries out ceremonial duties for the president. The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.�