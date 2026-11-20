A five-year-old champagne-coloured Marwari horse, Golden King, has emerged as one of the biggest attractions at Rajasthan's Pushkar Fair, with its owner reportedly receiving an offer of Rs 30 crore. However, Dr Kedar Parikh, who travelled from Surat, Gujarat, has no plans to sell the horse, describing him as a gift to his daughter.

The annual fair is an important livestock gathering where breeders and traders bring animals for display, trading and showcasing rare breeds.

According to a report in an English daily, Golden King is a purebred Marwari horse standing over 65 inches tall. His owner describes him as a rare champagne cremello horse and says he possesses five auspicious physical features associated with the term Panch Kalyan. The horse is kept at Sol Legacy Stud and has also sired several colts, many of which reportedly have the sought-after champagne shade.

Another Marwari horse attracting attention is Pukhraj, a 20-month-old colt making his debut at the fair. His rare dappled palomino coat has made him a notable attraction, with his owner, Namit Singh, hoping to build his reputation before a possible sale.

Beyond horses, buffaloes are also drawing interest. Deva, a 750-kg Murrah buffalo brought from Bhilwara, is being offered for Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. His owner, Ramlal, says the animal receives a special diet of cashews, jaggery, oil and milk, costing around Rs 3,000 daily. Another buffalo, Rudra, is reportedly being offered for Rs 65 lakh and is fed grams, apples and bananas.

Miniature Punganur cows are another attraction at the fair. Standing around two and a half feet tall, some of their calves measure barely 15 inches. The cows are valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and can produce around two litres of milk daily. The breed has also gained attention because Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps Punganur cows at his official residence.

More than 7,000 animals have reportedly arrived at the Pushkar Fair, where rare breeds, distinctive colours and prized pedigrees are drawing attention from visitors and animal enthusiasts.