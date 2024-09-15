C’garh to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in medical colleges: Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday announced that all medical colleges in the state would soon offer MBBS courses in Hindi medium.



He made the declaration on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, observed on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh would be the second state after Madhya Pradesh to introduce MBBS studies in Hindi medium.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Sai said that his government has decided to introduce Hindi as a medium of instruction for MBBS studies in the medical colleges in the state.

The chief minister announced that the Hindi-medium MBBS courses would commence from the 2024-25 academic session.

The state health department has been directed to ensure availability of necessary textbooks in Hindi, aligned with the student intake, he added.

There are currently ten government medical colleges in Chhattisgarh.

“Offering medical education in Hindi would significantly benefit students from rural areas, who are often more comfortable learning in Hindi. This initiative is aimed at overcoming the language barrier faced by the talented Hindi-medium students in medical education”, he said.

The chief minister noted that studying in one’s mother tongue fosters a deeper understanding of subjects, ultimately helping produce more competent doctors.

“This approach will be implemented by the government at all education levels in Chhattisgarh”, he announced.

He underscored the importance of promoting Hindi across governance and education and said that his government is following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during a rally in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in February 2022, highlighted the need for medical education in Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi medium a year ago.