C’garh to hand over Mahadev betting App scandal case to CBI to probe

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to hand over the Mahadev betting App scandal case to CBI to probe.



This was announced here by deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma who holds the home portfolio.

“We will ask the CBI to probe the Mahadev betting App scandal”, Mr Sharma said.

The online betting scandal which is billed worth Rs 6,000 crore had become a major poll issue in the 2023 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, causing the downfall of the Bhupesh Baghel government.

Many high profile people including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is currently probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.

Besides ED, economic offence wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh police and SEBI are also probing the matter.

Mahadev betting App is a live online gambling and betting, dealing with card games and cricket, tennis, badminton and football matches.

The App is run from Dubai and has around 4,000 branches in the country, given on franchise to its syndicate members, investigating agencies have found, different investigative agencies have found.

Three youths from Chhattisgarh, Sourav Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and Shubham Soni, are key promoters of the betting section of the business.

They operate from Dubai and were said to have entertained several Bollywood stars at their events.

Agencies investigating the Mahadev betting App scandal have suggested that proceeds from the business have gone to hotel and Bollywood businesses.