C’garh: Maoists claim responsibility for attack on cops, release photograph of looted weapons

Raipur: Maoists on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the October three attack on two cops in a weekly market in Jagargunda under Sukma district in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh and released the photograph of the weapons looted by them from the injured policemen.

A press release issued under the name of Samata who claimed to be spokesman of south sub zonal bureau of outlawed CPI (Maoist), said that the members of people’s liberation guerrilla army (PLGA) of Maoists had attacked the two Chhattisgarh policemen in the weekly market in Jagargunda amid carpet security and taken away one AK 47 and one self-loaded rifle (SLR) and a few magazines from them.

The Maoists also released photographs of the two weapons looted by them from the two injured policemen.

A small action team (SAT) of Maoists attacked the policemen deployed in security duty in the weekly market with sharp weapons on Sunday.

The injured policemen were rushed to the local hospital and later airlifted to Raipur for admission in a private hospital.

They were said to be out of danger now.