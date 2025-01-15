C’garh: Maoist Involved in 2010 Tadmetla Massacre of 76 CRPF Jawans Surrender

Raipur: A Maoist allegedly involved in the 2010 Tadmetla massacre of 76 CRPF jawans was among four Naxal who surrendered in Narayanpur under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Gandhi Tati alias Arab alias Kamlesh (35) was allegedly involved in the deadly Maoist ambush on security personnel on April 6, 2010, in Tadmetla in Sukma district in south Bastar in which 76 CRPF jawans were killed, police said.

He was a divisional committee member and had allegedly unleashed a reign of terror in around 50 villages in Nelnar area in Narayanpur district, police said.

Kamlesh along with three other hardcore Maoists surrendered before police, Narayanpur district superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said.

The four surrendered Maoists were allegedly involved in around 40 incidents of violence and cumulatively carried a bounty of Rs 32 lakh, he said.

The other Maoist who surrendered was Mannu alias Hemlal (35) who was allegedly involved in the killing of five jawans in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bukintor in Narayanpur district in 2021.

The Naxal was a divisional committee member.

Two other ultras, Ranjit Lakemi (30) and his wife Kosi alias Kajol (28), surrendered before the police.

As many as 792 Maoists surrendered in Bastar in the last one year.