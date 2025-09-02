C’garh: Man, Trapped in Flooded River for 12 Hours, Rescued by IAF

Raipur: A man, trapped inside a flooded river for 12 hours in Sukma district in Bastar of Chhattisgarh, was finally rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), police said.

According to the police, the man was swept away in the river Sabari and got trapped in a bush inside the river near Nadigufa Talavarti village, leading the local administration and police to launch a rescue operation on Monday.

The local administration deployed a motorboat to rescue the man but failed to pull him out due to the river’s high current water, the police said.

Later, the IAF base at Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, was alerted to the incident to rescue the man.

In a dare-devil mission, the Garud commandos aboard the IAF Mi-17 V-5 helicopter reached out to the man stranded inside the river and placed a life jacket on him before pulling him out safely.

Earlier, a drone was deployed to find out the exact location of the stranded man in the river.

The video of the rescue operation was shared by CAC (Central Air Command), IAF, with the caption, “In daring # RescueMission, On 01 Sept 25, a # Mi17 V5 helicopter of # IAF deployed in # Jagdalpur winched up a civilian from the fast-flowing waters of #SabariRiver in SukmaDist.”