C’garh: In a World Record, 6,412 Couples Tie Nuptial Knot in Mass Marriage

Raipur: As many as 6,412 couples tied nuptial knot in government-sponsored mass marriage functions, held in different districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, setting a world record in the field.

The event, organized under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, has entered the Golden Book of World Records, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said.

The couples from across the state entered marital life in accordance with their respective religious traditions and customs.

They included two pairs of surrendered Naxals.

At the Science College Ground here, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai blessed 1,316 newlywed couples, in person, while couples from other districts joined the programme through virtual mode.

Under the scheme, each newly married couple was provided financial aid of Rs 35,000.

Couples belonging to Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist communities, as well as the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Baiga, solemnized their marriage according to their respective customs, reflecting Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural diversity and deep-rooted social cohesion.

The programme was not merely a marriage ceremony, but a celebration of interfaith harmony and social unity, the chief minister said.

The chief minister also formally launched a campaign to make Chhattisgarh malnutrition-free.

He said that as a pilot project, the campaign has been initiated in eight districts of tribal-dominated Surguja and Bastar divisions.

Upon the success of the pilot project, this campaign would be expanded across the state.