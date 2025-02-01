C’garh: Dialogue for Dialogue, Bullet for Bullet: Sai on His Naxal Policy

�Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that his government’s Naxal policy is based on the principle of ‘dialogue for dialogue, bullet for bullet’.

“My government’s Naxal policy is very clear. It is ‘Boli ka jawab boli se, goli ka jawab goli se (If you (Naxals) agree to talk, we are ready for a dialogue, otherwise your bullets will be answered with our bullets)’”, the chief minister said while hailing security forces for the growing number of surrender of Maoists taking place in the Leftwing insurgency-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh in the recent time.

Mr Sai has attributed the current trend of Maoists surrendering in different districts in Bastar division to the effective policy of surrender and rehabilitation of Naxals by his government as well as intensifying counterinsurgency campaign by the security forces in the conflict zone.

“Maoists must shun violence and embrace the democratic path. My government will ensure a good life for the Naxals by undertaking their proper rehabilitation if they surrender”, he said.

Mr Sai said that he could feel a sense of disillusionment among the Maoists in Bastar when he interacted with several surrendered Naxals. They are desperate to shun violence and start a good life by joining the mainstream.

The chief minister said that the surrender of 27 Maoists in Narayanpur district, nine in Sukma district and seven ultras in Kanker district in the last few days was a testimony to this.

Bastar division comprises seven districts of Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Dantewada and Sukma.

The south Bastar districts of Narayanpur, Bijapur and Dantewada are the worst affected by the Leftwing extremism.