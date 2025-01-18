C’garh: Deo Re-Elected As C’garh BJP President

Raipur: Chhattisgarh unit BJP president Kiran Singh Deo has been re-elected to the party post.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who was appointed observer by the Central party leadership to oversee the election process, on Friday declared Mr Deo elected unopposed in the post, marking the completion of the three-month-long organizational elections in the state.

This was the second time Mr Deo assumed the party post.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet colleagues and senior state party leaders were present on the occasion.

Mr Deo, who represents Jagdalpur Assembly constituency in Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, was first elected to the party post after BJP returned to power in the state in the November 2023 Assembly polls.

“I express my gratitude to the Central as well as the state leaderships of the party for reposing confidence in me by giving this responsibility once again”, Mr Deo said.

Mr Deo was a student leader and later joined BJP in the early 1990s.

He had served the party in various capacities in the district as well as state units of the party.

His re-election to the party post has put at rest the speculations that he may be inducted in the Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet in the upcoming expansion of the state ministry.

Talks done round the party circles earlier said that a fresh face may replace Mr Deo in the party post and he may be inducted in the state cabinet in the long-awaited ministry expansion.