C’garh: Cop’s wife, daughter killed by history-sheeter, sparks outrage in Chhattisgarh town

Raipur: A history-sheeter brutally killed wife and daughter of a police head constable in the district headquarters of Surajpur in north Chhattisgarh, triggering public outrage, police said on Monday.



Bodies of the slain woman and the minor were found in an agriculture field, around five km from the spot of the crime, on Monday morning, police said.



The accused Kuldeep Sahu allegedly barged into the house of the police head constable Talib Sheikh on Sunday and hacked to death his wife Mehnaaz (35) and Alia (11), police said.



According to the police, the accused had a fight with a police constable during the immersion of Durga idol in the town and poured hot oil on him, leaving him seriously injured.



The police constable was admitted to the local hospital.



Later, Mr Sheikh along with a team of policemen reached the spot to arrest him. However, Sahu allegedly tried to run him over with his four-wheeler. Mr Sheikh however managed to save himself.



The accused opened fire on the police when he was being chased by the cops to arrest him. He however managed to flee the spot.



Later, Mr Sheikh found his wife and daughter missing when he returned home and saw blood stains in the house.



Police later found the bodies in an agriculture field, around five km from the crime spot.



The incident triggered outrage with a mob torching Sahu's house and the vehicles parked there.



Sahu’s family members had fled the home by then, police said.



The mob also attacked the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagannath Verma when he tried to calm them down.



Police formed four teams to arrest the accused.



BJP on Monday released the identity card distributed to Sahu by Congress during the Nyay Yatra of the party last year to establish that he was a district unit general secretary of NSUI.

