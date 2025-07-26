C’garh Congress Pushes for Veteran BJP Leader Ramesh Bais As Vice President of India

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) president Deepak Baij on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider veteran BJP leader from the state, Ramesh Bais, for appointment as the new vice president of India.

In a letter to the PM, Mr. Baij said there are a number of BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh who deserve the post and Mr. Bais, a seven-time MP and former governor of three states, Jharkhand, Tripura and Maharashtra, may be the most suitable person for the position.

The BJP will do justice to Chhattisgarh for sending ten of its members to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 polls by making a party leader from the state as vice president of India, Mr. Baij said.

BJP had won ten out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh in 2014, nine in 2019 and ten LS seats in the 2024 polls.

The state couldn’t get adequate representation at the Centre as compared to the LS seats it had secured in the last polls and the ‘injustice’ to the state can be undone if a leader from Chhattisgarh occupies the position of vice president of India, he said.

The ruling BJP however said the state got adequate representations at all levels including the Union ministry and reminded Mr. Baij that the Congress leadership had overlooked interest of the state by choosing to field outsiders in the last Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

The post of vice president of India has fallen vacant following the abrupt resignation of the incumbent in the post Jagdeep Dhankhar recently creating a ripple in the political circles at the Centre.

The Election Commission has already declared that the process for election of the new vice president has been set in motion.