C’garh College Prof Arrested for Posting Offensive Remarks Against Hindu Deity, Calls It ‘Grammar Mistake’

Raipur: A professor in a government college in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district was arrested for posting an offensive remark against Hindu deity Kali, police said on Sunday.

H D Mahar, Botany professor in PG College Surguja in district headquarters of Ambikapur, was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments on Saturday and later produced before a local court, Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Gaurav Kumar Pandey said.

The professor was later remanded to judicial custody, police said.

According to the police, the professor posted a message in the Whatsapp group of the faculty members which read, “No one is big devil than Kali Mai”.

The message, posted on Friday afternoon, was in English but written in Hindi alphabets.

The post had triggered a row with the various Hindu bodies staging a protest at the Gandhi Nagar police station in Ambikapur, headquarters of Surguja district, demanding action against the professor.

Surguja district unit BJP general secretary Inder Kumar Bhagat filed a complaint in the Gandhi Nagar police station in this regard.

Later, the professor issued a clarification saying that he is a Hindu and also a devotee of deity Kali.

He attributed the confusion to the grammar mistake in his post and apologized for hurting religious sentiments of people inadvertently.