C’garh: Class 8 Student Carries Pistol to School in Bag, Father and Uncle Held

Raipur: A Class eight student of a government high school in Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh was caught carrying a pistol in his bag by the teachers, police said on Wednesday.



The incident came to light when the teachers were checking the school bags of the students, a routine affair in the school, on Wednesday to be sure that none of them carry any objectionable thing to their classes, police said.



The teachers soon alerted the police about the incident.



The minor boy later told the police that he picked the firearm from the cupboard of his father and put it in his school bag to flaunt it before his classmates, police said.



The boy’s father and uncle were taken into custody for questioning and they were later arrested under arms Act, Kotwali police in-charge Praveen Dwivedy said.



The minor’s father and uncle who run a hotel in Janjgir-Champa told police that they bought the pistol and a sword from one Bolbam Vasuki Nath, police said.



The boy was produced before the local juvenile court which sent him to the child protection home in the neighbouring district of Korba, police said.

