C’garh Civic Body Polls to Be Held With EVMs

Raipur: The ensuing polls to the urban local bodies in Chhattisgarh would be held with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A notification to the effect has been issued here.

A gazette notification issued by the state government said that the upcoming polls to the urban local bodies would be held with EVMs instead of ballot papers.

The last polls to the urban local bodies in the state, held in 2019, were conducted with ballot papers.

The civic body polls in the state were held with EVMs till 2014 when BJP was in power in the state.

However, the Congress which returned to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018 had decided to hold the civic body polls with ballot papers instead of EVMs.

The ensuing elections to the three-tier panchayat raj bodies in the state would however be held with ballot papers for technical reasons, official sources said.

Elections to the urban and rural bodies in Chhattisgarh may be declared soon, sources said.