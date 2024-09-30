C'garh: Centre Approves ₹11,000 Crore Road Infra Projects for C'garh

Raipur: The Union government on Monday approved projects worth Rs 11,000 crore for development of road infrastructure in Chhattisgarh.



Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement at a review meeting with Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Delhi, an official spokesman of the state government said.



“This funding will support the development of four major national highways, which are billed to transform the state’s transport landscape and promote industrial growth”, the spokesman said.



Along with this, the Centre has given its consent to prepare DPR (detailed project report) of other projects, proposed by the state government.



The four major projects cleared included Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B), Basna to Sarangarh feeder route, Sarangarh to Raigarh feeder route, and Raipur-Lakhnadon economic corridor.



The total length of these projects is 236.1 km, for which a sum of Rf 9208 crore has been approved.



At the same time, eight works worth Rs 908 crore have been sanctioned under the Central Road Fund (CRF).



The Centre has also cleared the four-lane widening work of Keshkal Ghat and Dhamtari-Jagdalpur road.



Instructions were given by the Union minister to complete the Raipur-Visakhapatnam road and Bilaspur-Urga-Pathalgaon road under National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) within the time limit.



Apart from this, an additional amount of Rs 1200 crore has been approved for the development of roads.

