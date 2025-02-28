Chhattisgarh Begins Crackdown on Birthday Celebrations, Community Feasts on Roads for Unhindered Traffic Flow

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Friday decided to take stringent action against the people involved in throwing birthday parties and community feasts on public roads, disrupting the traffic.

Chief secretary of the Chhattisgarh government Amitabh Jain while chairing a high-level official meeting here issued directions to the officials concerned to take to task the individuals obstructing public roads for private celebrations, including birthday parties, and community feasts.

“Any traffic disruptions on public roads will result in severe legal consequences”, he warned.

The chief secretary instructed the officials to enforce stringent legal measures, impose heavy penalties on violators, and initiate an extensive public awareness campaign to curb such disruptions, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said.

He made it clear that any unauthorized occupation of public roads will invite immediate action under the anti-encroachment Act, motor vehicle Act, municipality Act and relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

He directed the authorities to seize vehicles used in such gatherings, impose substantial fines on organizers, and initiate judicial proceedings against the offenders.

To enforce systematic enforcement, he ordered the police department to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) for immediate intervention and strict monitoring.

Law enforcement agencies were instructed to remain proactive and dismantle unauthorized gatherings before they disrupt public movement.

With these decisive measures, the Chhattisgarh government aims to eliminate unauthorized road encroachments, and ensure seamless public mobility across the state, the spokesman said.