C’garh: 30 ‘Bangladeshi Infiltrators’ Sent to Assam for Deportation

Raipur: In a major crackdown on the alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state, the Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday sent 30 such illegal settlers to Guwahati in Assam from Raipur in a flight for their deportation.

The alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators will be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Assam-Bangladesh border for their deportation, police said.

The reported illegal settlers were rounded up from Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon and Raigarh in the state, a senior police officer said.

This was the first batch of Bangladeshi infiltrators, settled illegally in Chhattisgarh, to be deported, official sources said.

Based on intelligence inputs and complaints from the locals, the Bangladeshis staying illegally in different parts of the state have been identified, and the deportation process was started after verifying their documents, police said.

“We have constituted a special task force (STF) to identify the Bangladeshi infiltrators who have settled illegally in the state and then initiate the process for their deportation”, Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, said on Tuesday.

The process for identification and then deportation of the illegal Bangladeshi settlers have begun in the state following a directive by the Centre, he said.

According to Mr. Sharma, a helpline number has been issued to the public to inform the police about the Bangladeshi infiltrators settled in their respective areas to enable the STF to take measures to deport them.

According to the police, 13 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators were found to have criminal cases pending against them in various police stations in the state, and they will be deported after the cases are disposed of by the court.