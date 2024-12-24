C’garh: 2 CoBRA Commandos Injured in Naxal Attack in Bastar

Raipur: Two jawans of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite counterinsurgency wing of CRPF, were injured when Maoists attacked their camp in Gomguda under Chintalnar police station in Sukma district in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night, police said.

According to the police, Maoists attacked a Forward Operating Base (FOB) set up in Gomguda under Chintalnar police station, considered the core area of Naxals in Sukma district, with barrel grenade launchers (BGLs) leading to injuries to two jawans of CoBRA’s 241 battalion.

A fierce gunbattle ensued between security forces deployed in the FOB and Maoists, police said.

Later, the Maoists fled the area.

“Two jawans were injured in the incident. They were shifted to the local medical facility swiftly”, Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chouhan said.

Their conditions were stated to be stable.

The two jawans were deployed in the outer layer of the FOB when the Maoists attacked the camp.

According to the police officer, as many as 16 security camps have been opened in the Naxal stronghold in Sukma district in the recent past which frustrated the Maoists.

Sources said that FOBs have been opened in the core area of Maoists in the region to flush out the ultras from the area.

Seventy-six CRPF jawans were massacred by Maoists in Chintalnar in May 2010.