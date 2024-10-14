Centre upgrades Chirag Paswan's security cover

New Delhi/Patna: The Union government has enhanced the security of Cabinet minister Chirag Paswan and provided him with a Z-category cover, official sources said on Monday. The 41-year-old minister of food processing industries is also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).



Till now, he was being guarded by a small team of the central paramilitary force SSB. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the CRPF VIP security wing to extend a Z-category cover to Paswan. The new security team will cover the minister's movement across the country, the sources said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guards a number of VIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, apart from other central ministers and dignitaries. The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ and is followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.