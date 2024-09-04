Centre, Tripura sign peace pact with two rebel groups

New Delhi: With the aim of ending violence and bringing peace to the northeastern state of Tripura, the Centre and the state government on Wednesday signed a peace accord with two insurgent groups — National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) — here.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Union home minister Amit Shah said the Central government was committed to all-round development of the entire northeastern region, especially of tribals, while preserving their culture, language and identity and giving the highest priority to peace and development in the region.

Shah said after 35 years of armed conflict, the cadres of the NLFT and ATTF came to the mainstream, and decided to join the development process.

Saying under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government had signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity to the Northeast, of which three are related to Tripura, the home minister said that over 328 insurgents from both groups will give up arms and join the mainstream and Rs 250 crores has been approved for the development of the areas of operation of the two insurgent groups, particularly pockets dominated by tribals.

“All peace agreements signed in the Northeast have been implemented by the government,” he said, adding that the Central government has been working tirelessly to fulfil Modi's vision of a developed Northeast, free from extremism and violence. So far, 10,000 cadres of various extremist groups have surrendered and joined the mainstream due to these agreements, Shah added.

Noting a new milestone was set today in Tripura's ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of the agreement, the home minister also said the provisions of the agreement will be implemented in letter and spirit.

The NLFT and the ATTF have agreed to end a 35-year-long conflict and return to the mainstream, renouncing violence and committing to building a prosperous and developed Tripura, reposing trust in the government, Shah said.

“The signing of this agreement is a major milestone in fulfilling the resolve taken by the Modi government to develop the entire Northeast by combining the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ concept and ‘Purvodaya’,” he said.

Saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only bridged the gap between the Northeast and Delhi by connecting them through roads, railways and flights, Shah said it has also bridged the gap between hearts.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Union home ministry and the state government were also present at the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the representatives of the NLFT and ATTF.

Both the NLFT and ATTF were banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 1997 as the outfits have been involved in violence, operating from their camps across the international border.

The two outfits have been responsible for violent activities, including numerous insurgency-related incidents in which many security force personnel and civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015.

Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no major violence by the NLFT since 2016.