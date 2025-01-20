Centre to Use AI-Aided Tools to Curb Cyber Crime

�New Delhi:�The Union home ministry decided to use Artificial Intelligence and connected tools to aid the investigators to curtail rising cyber crime trends, especially against women and children.

The MHA has also directed its specailised cyber wing “Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre” (I4C) to create AI-based tools as its application will make it easier to report cyber crimes using the chat bots, which will help the victims file complaints easily, reducing the procedural complexities.

The AI-supported tools will categorise the cybercrimes by identifying the patterns in the criminal activities and would be able to suggest actionable inputs to the probe agencies.

The system will leverage advanced technologies such as pattern recognition and threat intelligence to proactively identify and mitigate risks. By early detection of threats, the law enforcement agencies can intervene swiftly to support victims and preempt potential crimes, the sources said.

The tools will help analyse the pattern and reduce cyberspace vulnerability. “This marks an important step toward enhancing the nation’s cyber-security framework,” an official said.

The ministry is also exploring a new scheme to provide financial assistance to states and Union Territories for upgrading their cybercrime prevention and mitigation capabilities and capacities. This includes enhancing cyber forensics expertise and improving investigative techniques.

Recently, chairing a high level meeting with officials of the Intelligence agencies and I4C officials, the home secretary directed them to develop a central scheme to enhance the capacities of the states and UTs to tackle cybercrimes.

The move comes in the backdrop of cyber criminals using a variety of techniques to dupe the common man including through the fraudulent trend of digital arrests wherein the victims are fleeced of hard earnings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also flagged the threats from digital arrest in his recent address through the popular radio programme “Mann ki Baat”.