Centre to unveil new pension form

The new form has been developed by merging several existing forms and formats, reducing the paperwork burden on retiring employees. Previously, employees had to fill out multiple forms as part of the pension application process. The newly created form consolidates nine of these forms into a single, streamlined document.

In a statement, the DoPPW described the new form and the associated changes to the Bhavishya pension processing system as a "game changer." The revised process simplifies pension form submission to a single signature and enables complete digitisation of the pension process, from submission to the start of pension payments. This shift aims to eliminate paper-based procedures and provide a user-friendly interface for pensioners, ensuring they no longer need to worry about missing or incorrectly filled forms.

The new form will be available through the Bhavishya and e-HRMS online platforms for all Central government employees retiring in December 2024 and beyond. Employees using e-HRMS will complete Form 6-A through that system, while those not on e-HRMS will use Bhavishya.

e-HRMS, or Electronic Human Resource Management System, is a digital platform for managing employee records and streamlining operations. Bhavishya, on the other hand, is a pension sanction and payment tracking system.

The new form and its integration with Bhavishya and e-HRMS will be officially launched by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, on Friday.





