Centre to organize year-long Constitution Day celebrations from Nov.26

Hyderabad: The Central government has announced the commencement of a historic year-long celebration to commemorate the 75 years of adoption of Indian Constitution, a milestone that reflects the remarkable journey of democracy and the enduring legacy of founding principles and Constitutional values starting on Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) from November 26.

These celebrations are being conducted under the campaign tagline “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan” and aim to honour the contributions of the Constitution’s makers while reiterating the core values enshrined in it.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian history. This day is significant as it marks the adoption of the world’s longest written Constitution, a cornerstone of India’s democratic framework.

Since its inception, the Constitution serves as the guiding framework, shaping the nation’s progress over the past 75 years. According to the Ministry of Culture, a dedicated website, constitution75.com, has been created to enable citizens to engage with the Constitution’s legacy through interactive activities and resources. A mass reading of Preamble was planned on November 26.

From schools to offices, from cities to villages, millions across India will read the Preamble together in addition to capturing the moment by uploading selfies and videos on the website (constitution75.com) and sharing them on social media with pride. The inaugural programme would be organized at Central Hall of Parliament on November 26.