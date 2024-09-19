Centre to expand fast track immigration at 7 airports including in Hyderabad

New Delhi:�In a move to streamline immigration for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, the Indian government is set to expand its “Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme” (FTI-TTP) to several major airports, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Launched at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in June, the scheme has already registered 18,400 users. The Union home ministry announced plans to extend the programme to airports in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad, aiming to simplify international travel through faster immigration clearance.

The FTI-TTP allows eligible passengers to bypass regular immigration queues using e-gates, ensuring a smoother and more secure process. Since its launch, 1,500 passengers have been cleared through e-gates at Delhi airport. Initially, the programme is offered for free to Indian nationals and OCI cardholders, with plans to include foreign travellers in a second phase.

This programme mirrors the US Global Entry initiative, offering expedited immigration for low-risk, pre-approved travellers. In India, individuals can apply online and will be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and facial images, for verification. The registration is valid for up to five years or until the passport’s expiration.

The initiative is set to roll out at 21 airports nationwide, with the home ministry aiming to enhance both security and convenience for international travellers.