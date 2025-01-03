Centre shortlists 2 places for Manmohan’s memorial

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Thursday shortlisted two sites near Delhi’s Rajghat for the setting up of a memorial in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has urged Singh’s family to select one of the two sites near the Yamuna for the setting up of the memorial.

A well-placed source in the MoHUA said that in a meeting today the ministry has shortlisted two spots for a memorial of the former Prime Minister. “After the meeting, Manmohan Singh's family has been informed about the two places identified by the ministry. His family will visit the two identified sites and take a final call on where the memorial will be built and convey their decision to the ministry,” the source said.

According to sources, the Central government has identified two spots in the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at the bank of the Yamuna near Rajghat for Manmohan Singh's memorial.

The source further stated that a trust will be set up before the final allotment of selected land for the memorial. The composition of the trust will be decided by the family of the former Prime Minister. “We believe that everything regarding Manmohan Singh’s memorial will be finalised in the next four to five days,” the well-placed source in MoHUA said.

The BJP and the Congress were engaged in a bitter war of words over the cremation and the setting up of a memorial for Manmohan Singh.