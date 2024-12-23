Centre Scraps No Detention Policy for Classes 5, 8

New Delhi: The Centre has scrapped the “no-detention policy” for classes 5 and 8 in schools allowing them to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams. As per senior officials, the policy will be applicable to over 3,000 schools run by the Central government including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools.

According to a gazette notification, after the conduct of regular examination, if a child fails to fulfil the promotion criteria, he shall be given additional instruction and opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of results.

“If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be. During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child as well as the parents, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment,” the notification said.

However, the government clarified that no child shall be expelled from any school till the completion of elementary education. “The examination and re-examination shall be competency-based examinations to achieve the holistic development of the child and not be based on memorisation and procedural skills. The head of the school shall maintain a list of children who are held back and personally monitor the provisions provided for specialised inputs to such children and their progress with respect to the identified learning gaps,” the notification read.

Following the amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 18 states and Union Territories have already done away with the ‘no-detention policy’ for the two classes.

States and UTs that have scrapped the no-detention policy include Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Jammu and Kashmir.